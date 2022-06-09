Python 3.11 Is Much Faster, But Pyston & PyPy Still Show Advantages
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 9 June 2022. Page 1 of 3. 17 Comments

There was much interest in the recent Python 3.11 beta benchmarks showing much performance uplift from this in-development version of Python compared to prior 3.x releases. While Python 3.11 performance is looking great and huge advantages compared to prior versions, there are also alternative Python implementations like PyPy and Pyston. Stemming from Phoronix reader requests, here are benchmarks showing how Python 3.11 beta performance compares to those alternative Python implementations.

Building off the prior (C)Python 3.11 benchmarking, this article shows how the Python reference implementation compares to the latest Pyston 2.3.3 and PyPy 3.9-v7.3.9 releases in the same PyBench and PyPerformance benchmarks. Additionally, this article features Python 3.11b3 results too -- with this Python 3.11 benchmark testing it was started last month but now up to the third beta, those numbers are included too. All the Python releases were built in the same release/optimized configuration. PyPy and Pyston were run using their official binaries.

When Python 3.11 nears its stable release later this year, I'll be around with plenty more Python benchmarks while for now is a quick look at the Python versions tested up against the current PyPy and Pyston releases.


Related Articles
Python 3.11 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Fantastic
Linux 5.19 Features: AMD SEV-SNP + Zen 4 Prep, Intel TDX + IFS, LoongArch, Big TCP, Apple M1 NVMe
Intel AVX-512 A Big Win For... JSON Parsing Performance
Linux 5.15.35 Released With Important Performance Fix For Intel Alder Lake
GCC vs. Clang On The Apple M1 Under Arch-Based Asahi Linux
Running AMD EPYC 7773X Milan-X With Linux 5.18's Performance Improvements
Trending Linux News
macOS 13 Adding Ability To Use Rosetta In ARM Linux VMs For Speedy x86_64 Linux Binaries
Apple Announces Its New M2 Processor
Linux 5.19 Frowns On x86/x86_64 Late Microcode Loading - "It's Just Lottery & Broken"
Phoronix Turns 18 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware
Hardware Timestamping Engine Subsystem Merged For Linux 5.19
Linux 5.19-rc1 Released With Intel TDX, AMD SEV-SNP, LoongArch, Big TCP & A Lot More
GNOME's Mutter Variable Rate Refresh Support Closer To Being Merged
Blender 3.2 Debuts With AMD GPU Linux Rendering Support