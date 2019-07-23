GCC vs. Clang Compiler Benchmarks On POWER9 With Raptor's Blackbird
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 23 July 2019. Page 1 of 4.

While for Intel x86_64 with the latest compilers it's a very competitive race between LLVM Clang and GCC, how is that battle playing out on the IBM POWER9 front? Using the interesting Raptor Blackbird with IBM POWER9 4-core / 16-thread CPU, here are some recent benchmarks I did between GCC 9, GCC 10, and LLVM Clang 8.

Last month using the Raptor Blackbird with quad-core / sixteen thread IBM POWER9 CPU while running Ubuntu 19.10 ppc64le, I ran compiler tests while using GCC 9.1.0 stable, GCC 10.0 snapshot from mid June, and LLVM Clang 8.0.1 as some reference tests for seeing how these compilers are performing for POWER9. All tested compilers were in their release/optimized builds and various POWER-friendly C/C++ benchmarks were carried out for checking on the performance impact of the different generated binaries.

All of these GCC and Clang compiler benchmarks were done using the Phoronix Test Suite.



