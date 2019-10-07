Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

One of the areas of performance I had been meaning to look more at following the recent AMD EPYC 7002 series launch was for database servers. With the original EPYC 7000 series performance, the performance came up short in competing with Intel Xeon CPUs, but for the EPYC Rome processors it ends up being a very different story. Given the launch last week of PostgreSQL 12, I've been trying out this new database server release on both EPYC and Xeon processors.

My PostgreSQL 12.0 testing since last week was focused on the AMD EPYC 7742 2P versus Xeon Platinum 8280 as well as the previous-generation EPYC 7601 Naples processors.

The newest pgbench test profile via OpenBenchmarking.org was updated on the PostgreSQL 12.0 launch day for this big feature update to this open-source database server.

The three dual socket servers were all tested with Ubuntu 19.10 daily with the Linux 5.3 kernel and running atop Optane 900p NVMe storage. All servers were tested with their default CPU security mitigations. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a range of tests of PostgreSQL 12.0 in several different configurations were tried. Tests on other database servers are in the works albeit for the database tests they tend to be rather time consuming and thus today we're limiting the focus to the brand new PostgreSQL 12.0.