System76 has released the 20.04 beta of their Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux distribution. This release comes with various improvements and in this article are some initial benchmarks of Pop!_OS 20.04 beta compared to their prior 19.10 release when testing on the System76 Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

The Pop!_OS 20.04 beta is re-based against the latest packages found in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, which means a newer GCC 9 point release, Mesa 20.04 built against LLVM 9.0.1, and the Linux 5.4 kernel, among many other package updates like Python 3.8.

On top of the package updates, the Pop!_OS 20.04 release is introducing an automatic window tiling feature to its default GNOME Shell based desktop, a new application switcher/launcher, Flatpak support with Flathub, and other changes.

More details on the Pop!_OS 20.04 beta can be found via the project's GitHub.

For getting an idea as to the performance implications when going from Pop!_OS 19.10 stable to Pop!_OS 20.04, here are some fresh benchmarks done using the System76 Thelio Major with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

