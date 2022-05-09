Pop!_OS 22.04 Benchmarks On The Threadripper-Powered System76 Thelio Major
At the end of April was the release of System76's Pop!_OS 22.04 based on Ubuntu 22.04 but with a variety of improvements from numerous graphical/desktop enhancements down to other changes like their scheduler work and more. For those currently on Pop!_OS 21.10 and wondering about the performance implications, here are some benchmarks showing the performance difference on the same hardware.

While Pop!_OS isn't limited to running on System76 hardware, for this comparison I was using the still incredibly powerful System76 Thelio Major with its AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor, Radeon RX 5700XT Navi graphics, 128GB of RAM, and Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB NVMe SSD storage.

Clean installs of Pop!_OS 21.10 and Pop!_OS 22.04 were carried out and looking at the resulting performance in the out-of-the-box state of this System76 Linux distribution.

Dozens of different benchmarks were carried out for seeing the direction of Pop!_OS Linux performance on this AMD CPU/GPU system. Note that unlike upstream Ubuntu, Pop!_OS does ship down newer kernel versions and such to users, with Linux 5.17 in use by both Pop!_OS releases.


