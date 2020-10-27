A Look At The Performance Improvements With System76 Pop!_OS 20.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 October 2020. Page 1 of 3. 2 Comments

At the end of last week System76 released Pop!_OS 20.10 as their customized distribution built atop Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla. For those curious here are some benchmarks of System76's Pop!_OS 20.10 versus 20.04 using the Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics.

Pop!_OS 20.10 has similar key package versions to Ubuntu 20.10 for which it is based: the Linux 5.8 kernel is at play, GNOME Shell 3.38.1, X.Org Server 1.20.8 by default, Mesa 20.2.1, GCC 10.2, Python 3.8.6, and numerous other package updates.

Pop!_OS 20.10 brings changes to its window stacking handling, support for floating window exceptions with its tiling window manager, external monitor support in the hybrid graphics modes, and other changes.

Curious about the performance of Pop!_OS 20.04 vs. 20.10 (and in turn, effectively Ubuntu 20.04 LTS vs. 20.10) with the beautiful and high-end System76 Thelio Major with Threadripper 3990X + Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics, I ran some benchmarks on both releases.

Of some 285 tests run, Pop!_OS 20.10 was faster in 60% of the tests. If taking the geometric mean of all 285 benchmark results, Pop!_OS 20.10 successfully was 13.7% faster on average over the 20.04 state.

Now let's look deeper at that data...


Related Articles
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 20.10 Performance With Intel Tiger Lake, AMD Renoir
How Intel's Clear Linux Is Competing Against Late-2020 Linux Distributions
Initial Fedora 32 vs. Fedora 33 Beta Benchmarks Point To Slightly Higher Performance
openSUSE Tumbleweed vs. Leap 15.2 vs. Jump Alpha Benchmarks
Intel's Clear Linux Still Outperforming Other Distributions For Mid-2020
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Performance On Windows 10 vs. Six Linux Distributions
Trending Linux News
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
Intel Core i7 1165G7 Tiger Lake vs. AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Linux Performance
Linux Gets Fix For AMD Zen 3 CPU Frequency Handling Stemming From 8 Year Old Workaround
Wine 5.20 Released With Various Improvements For Running Windows Software On Linux
Linux 5.10 Is The Next LTS Kernel
EXT4 Changes Land In Linux 5.10 With Fast Commits, Big Boost For Parallel Writes
Wine-Staging 5.20 Released With ESYNC Support Re-Enabled
New TTM Code Can Yield 3~5x Faster Page Allocation For AMDGPU, Other Benefits