Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 is available today as the latest quarterly stable feature release to our open-source, cross-platform benchmarking software.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 brings numerous improvements as our Q3'2020 update including:

- Improved handling of test installation failures around failed download URLs and other cases where newer minor revisions of said test profiles have corrected them. The new behavior is to seamlessly use the new minor revisions of test profile updates to correct said failures rather than requiring manual intervention over the version specified.

- Improved detection of OpenCL and NVIDIA CUDA across platforms to better handle test option prompts relying upon the presence of OpenCL and/or CUDA.

- Estimated install times for test profiles are now displayed from the CLI.

- A rewritten virtual test suite implementation.

- Early PHP 8.0 support. Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 should be in good shape for the major PHP 8.0 release due out towards the end of 2020.

- The Phoronix Device Interface (Phodevi) library has numerous improvements including Microsoft WSL/WSL2 detection improvements, AMD CPU package power measuring using the new amd_energy driver on Linux, and other hardware/software detection improvements.

- The official Phoronix Test Suite Docker image (phoronix/pts) has been overhauled. Besides updating the Docker image against Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 upstream, the base image is now derived from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and various other improvements to improve the Docker benchmarking experience. Give it a try with docker run -it phoronix/pts.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 can be downloaded from GitHub and phoronix-test-suite.com. Commercial support and other custom engineering services are available by contacting us.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 is under development with the much anticipated update to OpenBenchmarking.org.