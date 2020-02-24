Following last week's benchmarks of OpenJDK 8 through the newly-released OpenJDK 14 JVM benchmarks, some Phoronix readers expressed interest in seeing Java benchmarks with Oracle's GraalVM as well as Amazon's Corretto JVM implementations. Here are some benchmarks of those benchmarks up against OpenJDK both for Java 8 and Java 11 releases.

Last week's article was looking at OpenJDK 8 / 9 / 10 / 11 / 12 / 13 / 14 performance while today is looking at OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11 up against GraalVM 20.0's Java 8 and Java 11 builds. Additionally, Amazon's Corretto 8.242.08 and 11.0.6.10 releases. The default garbage collector and other defaults were used on each setup.

GraalVM is Oracle's virtual machine effort based on the HotSpot/OpenJDK JVM/JDK and also working on other extra features. GraalVM reached production-ready status according to Oracle while GraalVM debuted this February as the latest feature release.

Amazon Corretto is the company's flavor of a multi-platform, production-ready distribution of OpenJDK. Amazon says it includes extra performance enhancements and security fixes compared to upstream OpenJDK.

The same Ryzen 9 3950X system was used for running all of these Java benchmarks atop Ubuntu 19.10. Benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite.