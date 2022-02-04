When it comes to small form factor (SFF) industrial PCs and IoT computers, it's been an area where Intel has traditionally dominated and served quite well. But now with the continued success of AMD's Ryzen processors, we are beginning to see more AMD-powered industrial computer solutions become available such as the recent OnLogic ML100 series with AMD SoC options. I've been testing out the OnLogic ML100G-41 powered by a Ryzen 7 4800U SoC for many weeks now and this fanless, industrial-grade computer has been running very well for a diverse variety of workloads.

OnLogic's ML100G-41 is a fanless AMD Ryzen compact computer that is built incredibly well as we have come to expect out of OnLogic devices, prior to that known as Logic Supply, with their diverse array of reliable PCs. The ML100G-41 is described by OnLogic as being an "Industrial Fanless Compact Computer" that can be configured with SoCs such as the Ryzen 3 4300U on the low-end up through the Ryzen 7 4800U, which is the model I have been testing with OnLogic having kindly sent over a review sample.

Given how strong the AMD Ryzen offerings have been and AMD's increasing Linux/open-source contributions, I immediately sprung on the opportunity to check out this AMD industrial PC that can work well for a variety of use-cases.

The ML100G-41 is another OnLogic PC making use of their Hardshell Technology that is comprised of a proprietary heatsink design, the case is completely ventless so it can work within dust and corrosive prone environments among other industrial areas, and the chassis is 100% metal to withstand harsh environments.

OnLogic's industrial-grade PCs continue to be among the best in the industry and the ML100G-41 is without exception. This AMD-powered SFF PC is of the same great build quality as previously-reviewed Intel-powered OnLogic PCs like the Helix 500 and Karbon 700.

At the front of the ML100G-41 is the power button, headset jack, two USB 3 Type-C connectors, and two USB 3 Type-A connectors. Meanwhile on the rear are two antenna connections for WiFi, DC power input, two more USB 3 Type-A ports, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, two Gigabit Ethernet jacks, one Kensington lockslot, and punch-outs for other possible connections depending upon how you configure the PC build.