OnLogic (formerly known as Logic Supply until a recent rebranding) announced the Karbon 700 back in August as a durable Linux-friendly computer largely intended for industrial applications but nothing prevents the user from using it as a passively, well-built desktop PC either. OnLogic recently sent over the Karbon 700 and it's been working out very well even with passively cooling an Intel Xeon eight-core / sixteen-thread processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe storage, and more.

In suiting the Karbon 700 for industrial applications, this high-performance rugged computer supports power over Ethernet (PoE), wireless, the ability to have an external graphics card (though that variant is no longer fanless), CAN bus support, dual COM RS-232, 8-bit DIO, and other interfaces in addition to triple Gigabit LAN, triple DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Gen 1, and other connectivity options.

The Karbon 700 is a bigger brother to the OnLogic Karbon 300 that we reviewed earlier in the year.

CPU options for the Karbon 700 are currently all Intel Coffee Lake processors ranging from the Celeron G4900T through the Xeon E-2124G and Xeon-E2176G. Our particular review unit was equipped with the Xeon E-2278GEL which is an eight core / sixteen thread 14nm processor with a 35 Watt TDP. The Xeon E-2278GEL features a 2.0GHz base frequency and 3.9GHz turbo and features onboard UHD Graphics 630.

The Karbon 700 can accommodate dual NVMe M.2 drives as well as up to two SATA drives, there are options for WiFi / Bluetooth / 4G LTE wireless, the ability to run off automotive power, and other options. With the OnLogic Karbon K700-X2 (rather than the K700-SE model we are reviewing) is the ability to have an add-on PCIe card whether it be additional USB or Ethernet ports or NVIDIA GPU options of either NVIDIA Quadro or GeForce graphics cards through the P1000 or GTX 1660 Ti.