NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series OpenCL / CUDA / OptiX Compute + Rendering Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Graphics Cards on 15 April 2021. Page 1 of 6. 12 Comments

Recently from NVIDIA we received the rest of the NVIDIA RTX 30 series line-up for cards we haven't been able to benchmark under Linux previously, thus it's been a busy month of Ampere benchmarking for these additional cards and re-testing the existing parts. Coming up next week will be a large NVIDIA vs. AMD Radeon Linux gaming benchmark comparison while in this article today is an extensive look at the GPU compute performance for the complete RTX 20 and RTX 30 series line-up under Linux with compute tests spanning OpenCL, Vulkan, CUDA, and OptiX RTX under a variety of compute and rendering workloads.

Now having access to the current RTX 30 series line-up, first up is a look at the NVIDIA GPU compute performance across all these cards and the prior generation RTX 20 parts. All of these new and existing graphics cards were freshly (re)tested on Ubuntu 20.04 with the Linux 5.8 kernel and using the NVIDIA 460.67 driver stack with CUDA 11.2 as the latest software components as of testing time.

In today's article is just looking at the generational NVIDIA GeForce GPU compute performance. Next week's Linux gaming comparison will obviously incorporate the AMD Radeon competition but given that AMD still doesn't have official RDNA/RDNA2 support within their ROCm compute stack sharply limits the number of tests that can be used. As such, the graphics cards for today's NVIDIA Linux compute comparison included:

- RTX 2060
- RTX 2060 SUPER
- RTX 2070
- RTX 2070 SUPER
- RTX 2080
- RTX 2080 SUPER
- RTX 2080 Ti
- TITAN RTX
- RTX 3060
- RTX 3060 Ti
- RTX 3070
- RTX 3080
- RTX 3090

During the benchmarking process the GPU power consumption was also being monitored via the Phoronix Test Suite and generating real-time performance-per-Watt metrics.

These benchmarks are primarily being done for reference purposes. Via the Phoronix Test Suite you can also see how your own NVIDIA-enabled system compares to all of these results side-by-side with running phoronix-test-suite benchmark 2104107-IB-GPUCOMPUT97. Thanks to NVIDIA for supplying the GPUs under test.


