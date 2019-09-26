NVIDIA RTX 2060 / 2070 / 2080 SUPER Linux Gaming Performance - 26 GPUs Benchmarked

We finally have our hands on NVIDIA's current RTX 20 SUPER graphics card line-up and have been putting the RTX 2060/2070/2080 SUPER cards through their paces under Linux. For the first of our long awaited NVIDIA RTX SUPER Linux benchmarks, first up is a look at the Linux gaming performance under a variety of native OpenGL/Vulkan games as well as Steam Play (DXVK+Proton) titles while testing a total of 26 graphics cards this round on the very latest AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce drivers.

Back in July NVIDIA announced the first three RTX SUPER graphics cards as refreshed Turing parts for better positioning against AMD's Radeon RX 5700 Navi line-up. The SUPER variants offer double digit percentage improvements over the earlier Turing cards, the RTX 2060 SUPER has an extra 2GB of GDDR6 video memory (8GB total), and more competitive pricing.

The NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER features 2176 CUDA cores, 1470MHz base clock, 1650MHz boost clock, 8GB GDDR6 video memory, and a 175 Watt rated card power. The RTX SUPER pricing is at around $399 USD, competing with the Radeon RX 5700 XT pricing, while the non-SUPER RTX 2060 is pushed lower to around $350 more in line with the RX 5700.

The RTX 2070 SUPER at $499 USD features 2560 CUDA cores, 1605MHz base clock, 1770MHz boost clock, 8GB GDDR6 video memory and 215 Watt peak power consumption.

Lastly the RTX 2080 SUPER is packing 3072 CUDA cores, 1650MHz base clock, 1815MHz boost clock, and 8GB GDDR6 video memory with a 250 Watt power rating. The RTX 2080 SUPER pricing carries a $699 USD MSRP.

To no surprise, the NVIDIA RTX SUPER cards were working out fine under Linux with the latest proprietary driver. These cards have been extensively tested and to date have not run into any RTX SUPER specific Linux issues.