NVIDIA tomorrow is launching the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with their Founder's Edition card and AIB variants are also expected. For about $400 USD, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti offers performance comparable or slightly faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and especially much stronger performance for compute and RTX workloads. With the review embargo now lifted a day ahead of the launch, here are the initial Linux benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti under Ubuntu Linux.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has 4864 CUDA cores and 8GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 video memory using a 256-bit bus. The RTX 3060 Ti Founder's Edition card has a 1410MHz base clock with 1665MHz boost clock and a 200 Watt TDP. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is rated for 16 shader TFLOPs, 32 RT TFLOPS, and 130 Tensor TFLOPs.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will begin shipping on 2 December at $399+ for the Founder's Edition card and various AIB models. How broad of availability there will be for launch day remains to be seen.

This is quite an interesting addition in the sub-$400 space and will certainly be interesting to see how AMD responds with the expected Radeon RX 6700 series. NVIDIA is promoting the RTX 3060 Ti as being faster than a GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, which launched at $699 USD -- this is not only the case under Windows but in our Linux benchmarks too we have seen to be much faster. The generational lift from the RTX 2060 (SUPER) to RTX 3060 Ti was often ~40%+ and obviously even more compelling if still on a generation or two older xx60 series part.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti on NVIDIA's latest 455.45.01 Linux driver has been working well and without any issues. The testing over the past few weeks has been with this driver and running on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS. For the comparison today against the AMD Radeon graphics cards the driver stack was using Linux 5.10 Git and Mesa 21.0-devel from the Oibaf PPA as of 20 November. The graphics cards tested for this initial comparison included:

- GTX 1660 SUPER

- GTX 1660 Ti

- RTX 2060

- RTX 2060 SUPER

- RTX 2070

- RTX 2070 SUPER

- RTX 2080

- RTX 2080 SUPER

- RTX 2080 Ti

- TITAN RTX

- RTX 3060 Ti

- RTX 3080

- RX 5600 XT

- RX 5700

- RX 5700 XT

- RX 6800

- RX 6800 XT

- Radeon VII

Unfortunately we don't yet have our hands on the GeForce RTX 3070/3090 graphics cards for comparison which is why those two Ampere parts were not included for this comparison. For this benchmarking first up is a variety of Linux gaming tests followed by a number of NVIDIA focused GPU compute tests. All benchmarks conducted via the Phoronix Test Suite.