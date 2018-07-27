NVIDIA OpenCL Benchmarks 6-Way With The 396.45 Linux Driver
It's been a while since last delivering any benchmarks focused on the NVIDIA OpenCL compute performance, but for those curious, here are some fresh GPGPU performance numbers using the latest NVIDIA Linux driver release while testing from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Tested for this brief NVIDIA OpenCL performance update were the GeForce GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1070 Ti, and GTX 1080 Ti.

Tests were done from an Intel Core i7 8086K box running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the Linux 4.17 kernel. The NVIDIA binary driver remains officially at OpenCL 1.2 but with support for some OpenCL 2 capabilities.

The tests today are mainly being done for reference purposes if you are curious about the NVIDIA OpenCL performance on the latest 396 release series. A comparison to the Radeon GPU OpenCL performance wasn't made for this article due to AMD not yet releasing ROCm 1.9 in order to support Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Once that new Radeon Open Compute stack rolls out, we'll certainly be running some new cross-vendor benchmarks.

Along with these results being available for reference purposes, thanks to our open-source, automated benchmarking software, the Phoronix Test Suite it's incredibly easy to run your own side-by-side performance comparison. On your GPU-based OpenCL system simply run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1807240-RA-NVIDIAPAS67 for checking out your own system's potential compared to all of the CL benchmark results contained within this article.


