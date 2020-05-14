NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit Preview
Originally slated for the NVIDIA GTC event but then delayed due to the coronavirus, the Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit is launching today for "cloud native computing" on edge/AI devices.

The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX pairs a NVIDIA Volta GPU with 384 CUDA cores, 48 Tensor cores, and two deep learning DLA engines with six NVIDIA Carmel Arm CPU cores while being comparable to the size of a credit card and pulling less than 15 Watts. The Jetson Xavier NX is rated to deliver 21 TOPS performance for deep learning.

Rounding out the Jetson Xavier NX beyond the Xavier SoC and its GPU/CPU/DLA configuration is 8GB of LPDDRx memory, microSD storage, NVENC/NVDEC support for the Volta GPU, and paired with the developer kit board offers an NVMe M.2 SSD slot, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi/Bluetooth, USB 3.1, and other connectivity. While the 15 Watt power mode is for optimal performance, the Jetson Xavier NX also supports a 10 Watt power mode for maximum power efficiency.

The Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit will be available from NVIDIA.com shortly and priced at $399 USD.

Paired with NVIDIA's software packages, the Jetson Xavier NX is advertised as being a complete AI platform. With the Jetson Xavier NX are all of the usual software offerings from CUDA to cuDNN, TensorRT, DeepStream, and other packages.

The Jetson Xavier NX offers significantly better performance than the likes of the Jetson TX2. Unfortunately due to time constraints this month with various product launches and everything else going on in recent weeks, I don't have my usual thorough Jetson benchmarks this time for launch day. However, in the weeks ahead will be delivering plenty of Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit benchmarks on multiple fronts for those interested.

More details on the Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit are available from NVIDIA.com.

