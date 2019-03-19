JetBot Is NVIDIA's Newest DIY Robot: Open-Source, Ubuntu-Powered, Built Around The Jetson Nano
Written by Michael Larabel in Computers on 19 March 2019. Page 1 of 1. Add A Comment

For demonstrating the many use-cases around the $99 Jetson Nano that was announced on Monday, NVIDIA engineers devised an open-source robot that you can build yourself with mostly 3D printed parts and by default is geared to run on Ubuntu Linux.

NVIDIA won't be selling the Jetbot as a retail product, but it's something you can build yourself with the Jetbot Nano. NVIDIA will be providing detailed instructions and parts lists on GitHub along with all of the necessary software resources. NVIDIA did send over a pre-built JetBot with the Jetson Nano review sample, which I've had the time to try out briefly.

The Jetson Nano is running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS as it's using the reference L4T image and other common software components. After setting up the JetBot to access your WiFi network, the JetBot can be accesses from any web browser on your LAN where there is then a web-based IDE that includes a terminal and Python editor as well as step-by-step examples.

The available code samples right now for the JetBot include allowing the remote driving of the car through the web browser with a game pad, the ability for JetBot to follow an object using AI recognition, and object avoidance using AI. All of the code samples are making use of Python 3.

I've only had a brief amount of time to experiment with the JetBot, but it was a lot of fun and certainly would be a learning experience for users of any age.

Those wanting to learn more about this DIY robot can do so via GitHub. And if you missed it, see our initial Jetson Nano review/benchmarks while follow-up tests are forthcoming.


Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.


Related Articles
NVIDIA Jetson Nano: A Feature-Packed Arm Developer Kit For $99 USD
AMDGPU vs. Radeon Kernel Driver Performance On Linux 5.0 For AMD GCN 1.0/1.1 GPUs
Linux 5.0 HDD I/O Scheduler Benchmarks - BFQ Takes The Cake
Dell XPS 13 9380 + Intel Core i7 8565U Ubuntu Linux Performance Benchmarks
Six Linux Distributions Benchmarked On The Dell XPS 9380 Laptop
Trending Linux News
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5
Yum vs. DNF Is Still Causing Headaches For Fedora Logistics
GameMode 1.3 Released For Optimizing Your Linux Gaming Experience
NetworkManager 1.16 Brings WireGuard Support, WiFi Direct/P2P