The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 is shipping today as the most affordable Turing GPU option to date at $349 USD. Last week we posted our initial GeForce RTX 2060 Linux review and followed-up with more 1080p and 1440p Linux gaming benchmarks after having more time with the card. In this article is a side-by-side performance comparison of the GeForce RTX 2060 up against the GTX 1060 Pascal, GTX 960 Maxwell, and GTX 760 Kepler graphics cards. Not only are we looking at the raw OpenGL, Vulkan, and OpenCL/CUDA compute performance between these four generations, but also the power consumption and performance-per-Watt.

As some interesting tests following the earlier RTX 2060 Linux benchmarks, over the weekend I wrapped up some GTX 760 vs. GTX 960 vs. GTX 1060 vs. RTX 2060 benchmarks on the same Ubuntu 18.04 LTS system with the NVIDIA 415.25 driver on the Linux 4.20 kernel. Here are some of the key specifications as a reminder:

The GeForce RTX 2060 also has the ray-tracing capabilities, tensor cores, USB Type-C VirtualLink, and other advantages over the previous generations.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a range of graphics/gaming and compute benchmarks were carried out. The Phoronix Test Suite was also polling the AC system power consumption in real-time from a WattsUp Pro power meter in order to generate performance-per-Watt metrics for each game/application under test.