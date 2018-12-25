The GPU Compute Performance From The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 To TITAN RTX

A few days back we posted initial Linux benchmarks of the NVIDIA TITAN RTX graphics card, the company's newest flagship Titan card shipping as of a few days ago. That initial performance review included a look at the TensorFlow performance and other compute tests along with some Vulkan Linux gaming benchmarks. In this article is a look at a more diverse range of GPU compute benchmarks while testing thirteen NVIDIA graphics cards going back to the GTX 680 Kepler days.

Besides being a diverse range of NVIDIA cards looking at the raw Linux GPU compute performance, complementing that performance data is also the AC system power consumption and performance-per-Watt metrics as well as thermal data. All of that data generated in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. The AC system power data was being polled by PTS using a WattsUp Pro power meter.

All of the tests were done from the Intel Core i9 9900K system running Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS with the Linux 4.19 kernel and NVIDIA 415.23 driver and CUDA 10.0.

The tests today ranged from OpenCL desktop workloads like Darktable to OctaneBench 4.0 to various CUDA/OpenCL scientific programs, FAHBench, LuxMark, and others. Again, if you are interested in TensorFlow performance with different models and precision, check out the article from last week for all of those current numbers. The cards tested in this benchmarking go-around included the:

- GTX 680

- GTX 780 Ti

- GTX 970

- GTX 980

- GTX 980 Ti

- GTX TITAN X GM200

- GTX 1060

- GTX 1070

- GTX 1080

- GTX 1080 Ti

- RTX 2080

- RTX 2080 Ti

- TITAN RTX

The NVIDIA compute tests were done with the cards I had available for testing that were not busy in other rigs; sans the RTX 2070 that is currently having issues. I'm still in the process of vetting Radeon's ROCm 2.0 release and should have some comparison benchmarks there in the days ahead. Without further ado, let's check out the green GPU compute performance this Christmas.