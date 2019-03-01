NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti OpenCL Benchmarks, 14-Way NVIDIA/AMD GPU Compute Tests

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

On Monday we published the initial GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Linux benchmarks focused on gaming but due to having only a limited amount of time with that new Turing GPU at the time, CUDA/OpenCL benchmarks were yet to be completed. Our initial GPU compute tests with that "TU116" graphics card is now complete and we have those Ubuntu Linux benchmark results for sharing.

For the GPU compute benchmarks today are fresh numbers from the following older/lower-end and mid-range cards given the positioning of this sub-$300 USD GTX 1660 Ti:

- GeForce GTX 970

- GeForce GTX 980 Ti

- GeForce GTX 1060

- GeForce GTX 1070

- GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

- GeForce GTX 1080

- GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

- GeForce RTX 2060

- GeForce RTX 2070

- Radeon R9 Fury

- Radeon RX 560

- Radeon RX 590

- Radeon RX Vega 56

- Radeon RX Vega 64

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black and other tested NVIDIA graphics cards were using the latest 418.43 Linux driver. On the Radeon side, the Linux 5.0 Git kernel provided the latest AMDGPU kernel support and for the OpenCL capabilities was OpenCL 2.1 provided by the ROCm 2.1 driver stack.

All tests were done from the same Core i9 9900K box running Ubuntu 18.10 with the Linux 5.0 kernel. Various GPU compute benchmarks were carried out using the Phoronix Test Suite.