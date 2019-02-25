Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Last week NVIDIA unveiled the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti as their first Turing graphics card shipping without the RTX/tensor cores enabled and that allowing the company to introduce their first sub-$300 graphics card of this new generation. I bought an EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black graphics card for delivering Linux OpenGL/Vulkan gaming benchmarks of this TU116 GPU and have the initial results to share today compared to a total of 16 different NVIDIA GeForce / AMD Radeon graphics cards on the latest Linux graphics drivers.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti features 1536 CUDA cores and the GPU base clock frequency is 1500MHz with a 1770MHz boost clock frequency for the reference specifications. The GTX 1660 Ti features 6GB of GDDR6 video memory yielding 288 GB/s of video memory bandwidth.

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti has a 120 Watt power rating and requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

With not having any pre-launch access this time around, I ended up buying the EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black for delivering Linux benchmarks of this new graphics card. The EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black could be found on launch day for the MSRP price of $279 USD and with immediate availability, which is why I went with this particular model and it does run at NVIDIA's reference clock speeds.

For being a reference-clocked graphics card and the board power being just 120 Watts, the cooler is massive... It's a triple-slot graphics card! This caught me by surprise. But, hey, the card did end up running very efficiently during our several days of benchmarking thus far and was very quiet with the fan seldom ramping up. Thermal results later in this article.

This graphics card has a dual-link DVI output as well as DisplayPort and HDMI.

For those curious, the eVGA box does not mention Linux... It's still a hit or miss whether graphics card AIB partners mention Linux support or not. But the packaging does note "OpenGL 4/5" support... There isn't OpenGL 5.0, at least not yet. If it was intended for OpenGL 4.5, they have been supporting OpenGL 4.6 for a year and a half already.