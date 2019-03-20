Last week NVIDIA announced the GeForce GTX 1660 as the newest RTX-less Turing GPU but costing only $219+ USD. The GTX 1660 is a further trimmed down version of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti that launched several weeks prior. After picking up an ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 Phoenix Edition, here are Linux OpenGL/Vulkan gaming benchmarks compared to a wide assortment of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards under Ubuntu.

The GeForce GTX 1660 features 1408 CUDA cores (compared to 1536 with the GTX 1660 Ti) while having a 1785MHz boost clock frequency and 1530MHz base clock frequency. The GeForce GTX 1660 opts for 6GB of GDDR5 unlike the 6GB GDDR6 used by the GTX 1660 Ti, which means only around 192GB/s of video memory bandwidth compared to 288GB/s with the Ti model. The other specifications are largely in common with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and the other Turing GPUs aside from lacking the RT/tensor cores.

The ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 Phoenix Fan Edition I managed to buy on launch day for just $225 USD, only a few dollars more than the $219 reference price. This model has a slightly higher boost clock frequency of 1800~1830MHz. This ASUS GeForce GTX 1660 has a dual slot cooler and features one HDMI 2.0b, one DisplayPort 1.4, and one DVI-D connectors.

The GeForce GTX 1660 requires a single 8-pin PCI Express power connector for satisfying the graphics card's 120 Watt TDP.

For those wondering whether "Linux" is mentioned on the ASUS packaging, in the case of this PH-GTX1660-O6G model it does officially acknowledge Linux... It's always interesting to see what AIB partners decide to mention Linux or not on their graphics card packaging. For more and more ASUS products these days, we are seeing Linux mentioned.