NVIDIA Linux Gaming Performance For Wayland vs. X.Org On Ubuntu 22.04
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 2 February 2022. Page 1 of 5. 1 Comment

With NVIDIA's newly-introduced 510 Linux driver series paired with the latest XWayland and a modern Wayland compositor like the newest GNOME/Mutter packages, the NVIDIA (X)Wayland experience is in great shape and delivering comparable performance to a traditional X.Org session. The NVIDIA Wayland support with GBM usage has stabilized and appears to be in good shape for the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release. Here are some benchmarks of the NVIDIA 510 driver on the current state of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

In the past we've looked at the Radeon Linux gaming performance for X.Org vs. Wayland. Modern Wayland support in the likes of KDE Plasma and GNOME Shell have worked out well with that open-source Radeon driver stack. Now with the latest NVIDIA drivers, their Wayland support is in good shape too.

This round of testing was using a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 while testing an array of games and settings while ensuring the games were not being GPU-bottlenecked. The NVIDIA 510.47.03 Linux driver was at play along with the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS daily packages that have the newest (X)Wayland code as well as GNOME Shell 41.3 and other updated components.

The Linux gaming benchmarks using a mix of native Linux games as well as Steam Play titles were then carried out under the GNOME Wayland session and then again under the GNOME X.Org session for seeing how the (X)Wayland performance is looking ahead of this all-important Ubuntu Long Term Support release. Overall it's in good shape and will hopefully be the default for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, similar to the default seen with the open-source Intel and Radeon graphics drivers.


Related Articles
Vulkan 1.3 Released With Dynamic Rendering In Core, New Roadmap Guidance For Modern GPUs
Linux 5.16 Graphics Performance In Great Shape For AMD Ryzen APUs
AMD Radeon Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Performance: 2020 vs. 2021
Mesa's RADV Vulkan Driver Holds A Narrowing Lead Over AMDVLK With Ubuntu 21.10 On Wayland
Linux 5.16 Has A Nice Performance Gift For AMD Ryzen Laptops With Radeon Graphics
Zink Is Ending 2021 In Fantastic Shape For OpenGL Over Vulkan
Trending Linux News
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
airyxOS Aims To Build Upon FreeBSD With The "Finesse of macOS"
GNOME 42 Lands New Screenshot/Screencast UI
AMD Cooking Up A "PAN" Feature That Can Help Boost Linux Performance
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Integrating systemd-oomd For Improving Low Memory Handling
GNOME 42 Improves XWayland Auto Termination Handling
Linux 5.17-rc2 Released - "A Bit On The Bigger Side"
Clear Linux Container Performance Continues Showing Sizable Gains