16-Way GPU Comparison With NVIDIA GPUs Going Back To Kepler

Last week I provided a fresh look at the NVIDIA GeForce vs. AMD Radeon Linux gaming performance using the latest drivers at the start of 2018. That testing included the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, but for those curious how these numbers compare for older NVIDIA GPUs, here's a look with the Kepler and Maxwell graphics cards added to the comparison.

The NVIDIA graphics cards were tested with the Linux 4.15 Git kernel and NVIDIA 390.12 beta driver as the very newest driver support currently available. The Radeon hardware was using the Linux 4.15 Git kernel paired with Mesa 17.4-dev from the Padoka PPA built against LLVM 6.0 SVN.

- Radeon R9 285

- Radeon R9 290

- Radeon RX 580

- Radeon R9 Fury

- Radeon RX Vega 56

- Radeon RX Vega 64

- GeForce GTX 680

- GeForce GTX 780 Ti

- GeForce GTX 960

- GeForce GTX 970

- GeForce GTX 980 Ti

- GeForce GTX 1060

- GeForce GTX 1070

- GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

- GeForce GTX 1080

- GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

This comparison offers a fresh look at how modern AMD/NVIDIA GPUs compare to older Kepler and Maxwell NVIDIA GPUs if you may be eyeing a possible post-holiday PC upgrade.

All tests were done on Ubuntu 17.10 x86_64 with the Core i7 8700K system. The various OpenGL and Vulkan benchmarks carried out using the Phoronix Test Suite.