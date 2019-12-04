NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Linux Performance

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

For those looking to spend less than $200 USD on a graphics card, the recently launched NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER offers great value starting at $159 USD and working well with the NVIDIA Linux driver for providing decent 1080p Linux gaming performance as well as OpenCL / CUDA support. Here are benchmarks of the GTX 1650 SUPER alongside a total of 18 lower-end/mid-range AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards on Ubuntu Linux.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER features 1280 CUDA cores, a reference 1530MHz base clock, 1725MHz boost clock, 4GB of GDDR6 video memory on a 128-bit bus, and other common NVIDIA Turing GPU features sans this being a GTX part and not RTX thus no RT cores.

The GTX 1650 SUPER comes with a 100 Watt power rating and thus requires a 6-pin PCI Express power connector for sufficient power.

The GTX 1650 SUPER features DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b, and DVI-D connectors.

For delivering the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Linux benchmarks I ended up purchasing a ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER. I was able to find this graphics card on launch day from NewEgg at the $159 USD base price point.

This ASUS GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GDDR6 graphics card features a slightly higher boost clock of 1770~1800MHz compared to the 1725MHz reference clock and uses a two fan plus heatpipe design for cooling.

This ASUS TUF GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER has been working out fine with the latest NVIDIA proprietary Linux graphics drivers. Let's have a look at how it performs for OpenGL/Vulkan Linux gaming as well as under OpenCL and CUDA compute workloads.