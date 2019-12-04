NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Linux Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Graphics Cards on 4 December 2019. Page 1 of 12. Add A Comment

For those looking to spend less than $200 USD on a graphics card, the recently launched NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER offers great value starting at $159 USD and working well with the NVIDIA Linux driver for providing decent 1080p Linux gaming performance as well as OpenCL / CUDA support. Here are benchmarks of the GTX 1650 SUPER alongside a total of 18 lower-end/mid-range AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards on Ubuntu Linux.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER features 1280 CUDA cores, a reference 1530MHz base clock, 1725MHz boost clock, 4GB of GDDR6 video memory on a 128-bit bus, and other common NVIDIA Turing GPU features sans this being a GTX part and not RTX thus no RT cores.

The GTX 1650 SUPER comes with a 100 Watt power rating and thus requires a 6-pin PCI Express power connector for sufficient power.

The GTX 1650 SUPER features DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b, and DVI-D connectors.

For delivering the GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Linux benchmarks I ended up purchasing a ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER. I was able to find this graphics card on launch day from NewEgg at the $159 USD base price point.

This ASUS GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GDDR6 graphics card features a slightly higher boost clock of 1770~1800MHz compared to the 1725MHz reference clock and uses a two fan plus heatpipe design for cooling.

This ASUS TUF GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER has been working out fine with the latest NVIDIA proprietary Linux graphics drivers. Let's have a look at how it performs for OpenGL/Vulkan Linux gaming as well as under OpenCL and CUDA compute workloads.


Related Articles
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Linux Gaming Performance
Intel Icelake "Gen11" Graphics Are A Huge Upgrade Over Gen9 With Good Linux Support
GeForce RTX SUPER Linux Compute Performance - 18 GPU NVIDIA OpenCL Comparison
NVIDIA RTX 2060 / 2070 / 2080 SUPER Linux Gaming Performance - 26 GPUs Benchmarked
Radeon RX 5700 / RX 5700 XT Linux Gaming Performance With AMDGPU 5.3 + Mesa 19.2-devel
AMD Radeon RX 5700 / RX 5700XT Linux Gaming Benchmarks

Trending Linux News
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Linux 5.5 Block Changes Include NVMe Temperature Monitoring, Optimizations
KVM Virtualization Updates For Linux 5.5 Are Particularly Busy On The AMD/Intel Side
Video: 100+ Daily Performance Tests For Clear Linux + Intel's Other Full-Stack Optimizations
Steam Survey For November Points To Flat Linux Percentage
Ice Lake, Threadripper, New CPU Vulnerabilities + Linux 5.4 Release Dominated November
KDE Now Deals With GTK CSD Headerbars - Improving GNOME App Integration On Plasma
GDB Adds Multi-Threaded Symbol Loading For Faster Debugging Performance