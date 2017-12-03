A few days back we published some Windows 10 vs. Linux gaming benchmarks with two Radeon graphics cards. For putting those numbers into better perspective, here are the results now when adding in two competing NVIDIA graphics cards on both operating systems.

Complementing the Windows vs. Ubuntu Linux gaming performance numbers of the Radeon RX 580 and RX Vega 64 are now the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 and GTX 1080 graphics cards. As a reminder, the Radeon tests were done when using the Linux 4.15 kernel paired with Mesa 17.4-dev built against LLVM 6.0 SVN for the AMDGPU back-end, provided by the Padoka PPA. On the Windows side, the Radeon driver was Radeon Software Crimson ReLive 17.11.3.

On the NVIDIA side, the 388.13 driver was used under Windows. The latest NVIDIA Linux driver release for testing was the 387.34 graphics driver.

The same system was used for all of the testing, consisting of the Core i7 8700K, Samsung 950 PRO 256GB NVMe SSD, ASUS PRIME Z370-A motherboard, and 16GB DDR4 memory. A variety of tests were run via the Phoronix Test Suite where possible as well as running some manual game benchmarks for other titles.