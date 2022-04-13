Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

With the dozens of 4U rackmount enclosures used at Phoronix, when it comes to the high-end desktop systems the Noctua NH-U9 series has been the go-to choice for CPU cooling. The Noctua NH-U9 series has been capable of cooling HEDT systems even with Threadripper / EPYC processors using the NH-U9 TR4-SP3 while fitting within 4U height requirements. For the Noctua NH-U9 series and other 4U compatible heatsinks they've tended to be limited to 80~92mm cooling fans due to height requirements. Noctua though recently introduced the NH-D12L as offering a dual tower CPU heatsink design capable of fitting 120mm fans and has been the focus of our recent testing.

The Noctua NH-D12L is a low-height 120mm class CPU cooler that comes in with a peak height of 145mm, which is 13mm less than their regular 120mm models. In turn this allows the NH-D12L to comfortably fit within a 4U rackmount chassis. The NH-D12L makes use of five heatpipes in a dual tower design that is soldered together.

Noctua invested much engineering to ensure the NH-D12L would work out well for 4U rackmount enclosures while still ensuring this heatsink provides "100% RAM compatibility" on AMD AM4/AM5 and Intel LGA-1700/LGA-1200 motherboards by providing sufficient clearance around DIMM slots.

The Noctua NH-D12L is making use of the Noctua NF-A12x25r PWM fan for cooling and as with most Noctua heatsinks multiple fans can be attached. This 120mm fan makes use of a round-frame design to lower the clearance requirements for fitting within 4U server cases.

The NH-D12L is another Noctua heatsink using their SecuFirm2 mounting system for allowing this heatsink to be installed across a range of Intel and AMD CPU sockets.

Long story short with the Noctua NH-D12L it's a high performance 120mm class CPU cooler that can comfortably fit within 4U server cases -- a rarity among CPU coolers in this space. The NH-D12L is backed by the Austrian company's usual six year warranty. Let's move on though to seeing how this cooler performs in a 4U setup. Noctua kindly sent over a review sample of the NH-D12L for testing along with a second fan.