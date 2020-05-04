AMD Radeon Linux Gaming Performance On Mesa 20.1 Looking Good With RADV+ACO
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 4 May 2020. Page 1 of 3. 5 Comments

Since its mainlining in Mesa 20.0, the Valve-backed ACO compiler back-end for the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver has been helping to reduce game load times and often increasing overall Linux gaming performance both for native titles as well as those on Steam Play with Proton+DXVK/VKD3D. With Mesa 20.1 releasing in the coming weeks, here are some recent benchmarks showing the RADV+ACO performance on Mesa 20.1-devel compared to RADV using its default AMDGPU LLVM back-end.

Using a Mesa 20.1-devel snapshot from the Oibaf PPA last month while also riding on Linux 5.6 stable off Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the RADV vs. RADV+ACO performance was compared for several graphics cards and a variety of games on Linux. The graphics cards tested this round were the Radeon RX 590 (Polaris), RX Vega 56 (Vega), RX 5700 XT (Navi), and Radeon VII (Vega 20).

The only difference during the tests besides swapping out the graphics cards was activating ACO via the RADV_PERFTEST=aco environment variable. Via the Phoronix Test Suite various Vulkan native and Steam Play + DXVK tests were conducted.


Related Articles
Radeon Software 20.10 vs. Upstream Linux AMD Radeon OpenGL / Vulkan Performance
Linux 5.7 Delivering Some Gaming Performance Gains For AMD Radeon Navi GPUs
RADV+ACO Outperforming AMDVLK, AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan Drivers For X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator
Vulkan Ray-Tracing Arrives With New Khronos Extension
Mesa 20.1-dev RADV vs. RADV+ACO vs. AMDVLK vs. AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan Radeon Linux Gaming Performance
Basemark GPU 1.2 Brings Linux Support - Wins For NVIDIA, Woes For Mesa

Trending Linux News
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
GNOME 3.37.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.38
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design
Linux Gaming, Qt Drama, New Hardware Kept Open-Source Enthusiasts Entertained This Month
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 20.04
The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape
Proton 5.0-7 Released With New Game Support, Updated VKD3D/DXVK
GhostBSD 20.04 Released With Fixes, Updated Kernel