Intel OpenGL vs. Vulkan Performance With Mesa 18.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 21 January 2018. Page 1 of 3. 3 Comments

Given the very strong Vulkan vs. OpenGL performance in the recent low-end/older Linux gaming GPU tests with discrete graphics cards, I was curious to run some benchmarks seeing the current state of Intel's open-source OpenGL vs. Vulkan performance. With the Mesa 18.0 release to be branched soon, it was a good time seeing how the Intel i965 OpenGL and ANV Vulkan drivers compare.

Testing this time around was with the Intel Core i5 8400 "Coffee Lake" system sporting UHD Graphics 630 while using an MSI Z370M MORTAR motherboard, 2 x 4GB DDR4-3200 memory, and a 129GB ADATA SX6000NP NVMe SSD for the OS and a 525GB Crucial CT525MX3 SSD for the Steam Linux game library.

On the software side for this OpenGL vs. Vulkan Linux game testing was a daily snapshot of Ubuntu 18.04 while upgraded to Mesa 17.4-dev (what will be Mesa 18.0) via the Padoka PPA. There was also the upgrade to the latest Linux 4.15 kernel snapshot via the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA. GNOME's X.Org session was used during testing.

A variety of OpenGL and Vulkan Linux gaming tests via Steam were carried out using the Phoronix Test Suite. During testing the Core i5 CPU utilization was also monitored using the system monitor module that is part of the Phoronix Test Suite.


3 Comments


Related Articles
16-Way Graphics Card Comparison With Radeon On ROCm, NVIDIA With Initial 2018 Linux Drivers
NVIDIA GeForce vs. AMD Radeon Linux Gaming Performance At The Start Of 2018
RADV Vulkan Driver Ends The Year On A High Note With A Performance Boost
A Closer Look At The AMDVLK vs. RADV vs. AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan Performance
R600g/RadeonSI Gallium3D Performance At The End Of 2017
Trending Linux News
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
SUSE Dropping Mainline Work On Their In-Kernel Bootsplash System
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel
Fedora Makes Progress On Their New Modularity Concept