Apple macOS 10.15 vs. Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 Performance Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 October 2019. Page 1 of 10. 25 Comments

In addition to this month bringing the release of the Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine", Apple also shipped macOS 10.15 "Catalina" as the sixteenth major release of their macOS operating system. So with that it makes for an interesting time seeing how macOS 10.15 competes against both Ubuntu 19.10 and Windows 10 on an Apple MacBook Pro. Here are those results from dozens of benchmarks.

Using an Apple MacBook Pro with Core i7-6700HQ Skylake CPU, 2 x 8GB RAM, 250GB Apple SSD, and Radeon Pro 450 graphics, macOS 10.15, Windows 10, and Ubuntu 19.10 were all benchmarked off this same system. All three operating systems were tested with their latest software updates as of testing.

Normally we also include Intel's Clear Linux too for looking at the performance of a very optimized rolling-release Linux distribution, but unfortunately Clear Linux was having issues with its UEFI boot configuration in being able to boot on this MacBook Pro.

It's worth noting that finally in Ubuntu 19.10 is good support for recent MacBook Pro laptops and other Linux distributions using the Linux 5.3 kernel or newer. The Linux 5.3 mainline kernel brought a driver for handling the Apple keyboards and trackpads for the MacBook/MacBookPro devices over the past couple of years. So with the newly released Ubuntu using Linux 5.3, the 2016 era MacBook Pro and newer are finally working decently out-of-the-box.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite more than 80 benchmarks were run on macOS 10.15, Windows 10, and Ubuntu 19.10 from this MacBook Pro.


Related Articles
Ubuntu 19.04 vs. 19.10 Performance On High-End AMD/Intel Desktop CPUs
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 vs. Clear Linux vs. Debian 10.1 Benchmarks On An Intel Core i9
Firefox 69 + Chrome 77 On Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu / Clear Linux Benchmarks
Windows 10 vs. Eight Linux Distributions In Various "Creator" Workloads On An Intel Core i9
Initial Benchmarks Of CentOS 8.0 & CentOS Stream On Intel Xeon / AMD EPYC
The Power Efficiency Between Ubuntu 19.04, Clear Linux & openSUSE Tumbleweed With CompuLab's Airtop 3

Trending Linux News
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS To Optimize GNOME For Fast/Modern PCs, Ubuntu 20.10 For Slow/Older PCs
MPV Player 0.30 Released For This Advanced Open-Source Video Player
Fedora 31 Will Be Released Next Week Tuesday
VirtualBox 6.1 Beta 2 Released As Oracle's Next Virtualization Update Approaches
SiFive U8-Series To Offer Much Greater RISC-V Performance
Valve Adds RADV "Secure Compile" Support For Pre-Caching Game Shaders
Zink Is Almost In Mesa For Offering OpenGL 2.1 / GLES 2.0 Over Vulkan
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support