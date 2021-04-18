Released last week was the LuxCoreRender 2.5 open-source physically based renderer. Significant with this v2.5 update is OptiX/RTX acceleration support in addition to its existing CUDA, OpenCL, and CPU render paths. Given that, here are some fresh benchmarks of LuxCoreRender 2.5 across an assortment of NVIDIA graphics cards.

Version 2.5 is another exciting update to this exciting open-source PBR renderer that is competitive with the commercial renderers. In today's article is a look at the GPU-accelerated (OptiX) performance with an assortment of nineteen different NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards on hand for providing some reference results around the performance.

Tests were done from a Ryzen 9 5900X system running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the NVIDIA 465.24.02 driver. The graphics cards on hand for testing included:

- GTX 1080

- GTX 1650

- GTX 1650 SUPER

- GTX 1660

- GTX 1660 SUPER

- GTX 1660 Ti

- RTX 2060

- RTX 2060 SUPER

- RTX 2070

- RTX 2070 SUPER

- RTX 2080

- RTX 2080 SUPER

- RTX 2080 Ti

- TITAN RTX

- RTX 3060

- RTX 3060 Ti

- RTX 3070

- RTX 3080

- RTX 3090

The GPU core temperatures and GPU power consumption were also monitored while running these LuxCoreRender 2.5 reference NVIDIA GPU benchmarks.