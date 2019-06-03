Logic Supply's Karbon 300: A Well Built, Extremely Durable Linux PC For Demanding Low-Power Environments

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Back in March we wrote about industrial-grade PC manufacturer Logic Supply announcing the Karbon 300 as a compact and rugged Ubuntu/Windows system. Fast forward to last month, Logic Supply sent over the now-shipping Karbon 300 system to put it through our tests at Phoronix. This passively-cooled PC has passed our tests after weeks of benchmarking and is running great.

The Logic Supply Karbon 300 is built to withstand extreme temperature ranges (-25C to 70C), variable power or shock, and vibration-prone environments (MIL-STD-810 certification). While nothing is stopping you from using it as a rugged, passive Linux desktop PC, the Karbon 300 is tailored towards low-power industrial applications with featuring a CAN bus, two COM ports, a ventless chassis to deal with often dirty industrial environments.

Of more common connectivity for all users, the Karbon 300 has three Gigabit LAN connections with optional Power over Ethernet support, four USB 3.0 ports, optional WiFi/Bluetooth (and a 4G option), and two DisplayPort outputs backed by Intel's integrated graphics.

The Karbon 300 is built around Intel's Apollo Lake platform with options of either the Atom x5-E3930 or Atom x7-E3950. By default the Karbon 300 ships with a 32GB M.2 SSD but there is a wide range of NVMe SSDs supported and options for these solid-state drives can withstand wide temperature ranges.

The Karbon 300 is backed by Logic Supply with a standard two year warranty but can be upgraded to a three year warranty plan at additional cost. Pricing of the base unit for the Atom E3930 model with 32GB of M.2 SSD storage and 4GB of RAM starts out at $649 USD.

Additional specs on the Karbon 300 and other information can be found at LogicSupply.com while now let's move onto our testing.