Linux 5.5 SSD RAID 0/1/5/6/10 Benchmarks Of Btrfs / EXT4 / F2FS / XFS
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 27 January 2020.

Last month were benchmarks of RAID benchmarks on four hard drives in not visiting the Linux HDD RAID performance in a while. Stemming from that article were requests of fresh tests of the SSD RAID performance on Linux 5.5 Git, so here are those results for single drive performance and RAID0 / RAID1 / RAID5 / RAID6 / RAID10.

For this round of testing on a Dell PowerEdge server with dual EPYC 7601 processors were using four Samsung 860 EVO SATA 3.0 500GB drives for conducting these fresh solid-state drive RAID benchmarks. Off a Linux 5.5 Git kernel snapshot, EXT4, F2FS, Btrfs, and XFS were tested. The RAID modes were RAID0/RAID5/RAID6/RAID10 across the four drives plus results from a single drive as well.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite various Linux I/O benchmarks were used from this PowerEdge EPYC server running Ubuntu 19.10 with the manual upgrade to Linux 5.5. Btrfs was tested with its native RAID capabilities while the other file-systems were using MD RAID. Each file-system was run with its default mount options.


