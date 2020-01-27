Last month were benchmarks of RAID benchmarks on four hard drives in not visiting the Linux HDD RAID performance in a while. Stemming from that article were requests of fresh tests of the SSD RAID performance on Linux 5.5 Git, so here are those results for single drive performance and RAID0 / RAID1 / RAID5 / RAID6 / RAID10.

For this round of testing on a Dell PowerEdge server with dual EPYC 7601 processors were using four Samsung 860 EVO SATA 3.0 500GB drives for conducting these fresh solid-state drive RAID benchmarks. Off a Linux 5.5 Git kernel snapshot, EXT4, F2FS, Btrfs, and XFS were tested. The RAID modes were RAID0/RAID5/RAID6/RAID10 across the four drives plus results from a single drive as well.

JavaScript is required to view these results or log-in to Phoronix Premium.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite various Linux I/O benchmarks were used from this PowerEdge EPYC server running Ubuntu 19.10 with the manual upgrade to Linux 5.5. Btrfs was tested with its native RAID capabilities while the other file-systems were using MD RAID. Each file-system was run with its default mount options.