Linux 5.4 EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs RAID Performance On Four HDDs
Written by Michael Larabel in Storage on 28 December 2019. Page 1 of 3. 3 Comments

Recently a Phoronix reader inquired about seeing some fresh hard drive RAID benchmarks on the current kernel release and using Btrfs / EXT4 / XFS. While we don't often look at HDD RAID performance these days compared to speedier SSD testing, since the reader was a generous Phoronix Premium member I was happy to oblige to his test request. Here is a look at the Linux 5.4 HDD RAID performance per his request with Btrfs, EXT4, and XFS while using consumer HDDs and an AMD Ryzen APU setup that could work out for a NAS type low-power system for anyone else that may be interested.

The four hard drives used for testing were 6TB Seagate IronWolf NAS (ST6000VN0033-2EE) hard drives and the system was an AMD Ryzen 5 3400G setup with 16GB of RAM. Ubuntu with the Linux 5.4 Git kernel of the time was running on this AMD NAS type setup running within the SilverStone CS381.

All three Linux file-systems were tested with their default mount options and other defaults (including I/O scheduler defaults in each configuration). The RAID configurations tested were RAID0, RAID10, and RAID1 across the four Seagate IronWolf drives plus a "single" configuration outside of RAID. MD RAID was used while for Btrfs RAID testing its own built-in RAID capabilities were utilized. Via the Phoronix Test Suite various storage benchmarks were conducted.


Related Articles
Sabrent Rocket 4.0 NVMe Gen4 Linux Benchmarks Against Other SATA/NVMe SSDs
Corsair Force MP600 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Benchmarks On Linux
Benchmarking The Experimental Bcachefs File-System Against Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, XFS & ZFS
Optane SSD RAID Performance With ZFS On Linux, EXT4, XFS, Btrfs, F2FS
Benchmarking Five ~$30 USD Solid-State Drives Under Ubuntu Linux
FreeBSD ZFS vs. ZoL Performance, Ubuntu ZFS On Linux Reference

Trending Linux News
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
After 3,600 Original Articles This Year On Linux/Open-Source, Let's Have A Holiday Special
FreeBSD Along With The Other BSDs Had A Pretty Good Run This Decade
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion
LLVM Began Its Dominance Of The Compiler Landscape This Decade
A Look At How Some Video Encoders Saw Their Performance Shift This Year With SVT AV1/VP9 Ascending
KDE Plasma 5 + KDE Applications Matured Rather Well
Virtual DCN / SR-IOV Display Support Being Worked On For AMDGPU In Linux 5.6