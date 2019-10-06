Linux 5.4 Radeon Performance Rises Slightly Higher With Bulk Moves Enabled
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 6 October 2019.
Linux 5.4 Radeon Performance Rises Slightly Higher With Bulk Moves Enabled

With the bit of a surprise this past week of AMD flipping LRU bulk moves back on as a "fix" for Linux 5.4 and this now having landed in Linux 5.4 Git, here are some preliminary benchmarks of this feature being enabled on the newest 5.4 kernel builds since Friday.

This weekend having wrapped up the RADV ACO compiler benchmarks, with that same system and set of graphics cards (RX 580, RX Vega 56, Radeon VII), I proceeded to run some additional tests of keeping ACO enabled but upgrading to the latest Linux 5.4 Git code as of Saturday in order to have LRU bulk moves enabled.

With this being an extension of the ACO tests, just RADV Vulkan performance is being looked at for these preliminary benchmarks while OpenGL and OpenCL tests with this performance enhancement will be coming in due course. The bulk moves functionality should be of big help particularly for demanding games.



