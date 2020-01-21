AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Linux Gaming Performance
As announced back at CES, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is being launched as the newest Navi graphics card to fill the void between the original RX 5700 series and the budget RX 5500 XT. The Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards are beginning to ship today at $279+ USD price point and offers great Linux support but with one last minute -- and hopefully very temporary -- caveat.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT features 36 compute units, 2304 stream processors, up to 7.19 TFLOPs, a 1375MHz game clock, 6GB of GDDR6 video memory, and a total board power of around 150 Watts. The Radeon RX 5600 XT like the rest of the RDNA/Navi line-up is a 7nm part, supports PCI Express 4.0, and other common RDNA features.

AMD's slide deck references the Radeon RX 5600 XT as offering around 55% better performance than the still common GeForce GTX 1060 while it's intended to really compete with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 SUPER OC. But in recent days NVIDIA has also begun lowering the RTX 2060 pricing in making it go more head-to-head with the RX 5600 XT.

For the launch day testing we were supplied with a Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT Pulse Edition graphics card. This graphics card will retail for $289 USD.

The RX 5600 XT card has three DisplayPort and one HDMI outputs. A single 8-pin PCI Express power connection is required for powering the board.


