Benchmarking 9 Linux Distributions On A $50 Processor
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 January 2020. Page 1 of 6. 4 Comments

Your choice of Linux distribution on a budget PC can mean the difference of ~14% performance overall. Here are benchmarks of Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, EndeavourOS, Manjaro Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, Fedora Workstation, and Clear Linux on a $50 processor as we roll into 2020 with the newest Linux distribution releases.

For some holiday benchmarking fun I was testing out various Linux distributions on the AMD Athlon 3000G, the recent $50 processor that features two cores / four threads, 3.5GHz clock speed, and Vega 3 graphics while having a 35 Watt TDP. Of many Linux distributions tried, the only modern Linux distribution where I ran into troubles was with Debian 10.2 stable. Even with the proprietary microcode loaded, the Vega 3 graphics weren't working with the default driver stack shipped by Debian 10.2. But aside from that it was a smooth experience on all other major distributions, including Debian Testing.

The nine Linux distributions benchmarked for this $50 processor comparison included CentOS Stream, Clear Linux 31990, Debian Testing, EndeavourOS, Fedora Workstation 31, Manjaro Linux 18.1.5, Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu 19.10, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.

The system used for all the benchmarking featured the AMD Athlon 3000G with ASUS PRIME B350M-E motherboard, 8GB of RAM, and Samsung 970 EVO 250GB NVMe SSD storage.

All nine Linux distribution releases were tested in their default / out-of-the-box configuration with a wide range of benchmarks using the Phoronix Test Suite.


Related Articles
2019 Linux Performance: Ubuntu Up ~1%, Fedora Up ~2%, Clear Linux Up ~7%
Seven Years Of Ubuntu Performance - Benchmarking Ubuntu 13.04 Through Ubuntu 20.04 Development Builds
Intel Still Has The Upperhand On BSD Support - Core i9 10980XE Benchmarks With DragonFlyBSD + FreeBSD
Bare Metal Benchmarking Alpine Linux 3.11 Against Ubuntu 19.10 + Clear Linux
Intel Core i9 10980XE: Windows 10 vs. Linux Performance
Clear Linux Concluding 2019 With ~7% Faster Performance For The Year, Some Open-Source Workloads Much Faster

Trending Linux News
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
The Experimental GCN 1.0 GPU Support Might Be Dropped From AMDGPU Linux Driver
Reiser5 File-System In Development - Adds Local Volumes With Parallel Scaling Out
Fwupd 1.3.6 Firmware Updater Released With Initial Windows Support
The AppArmor Performance Impact In 70+ Benchmarks On Linux 5.5 Git