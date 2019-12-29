One Of The Reasons Why Linux 5.5 Can Be Running Slower
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 29 December 2019. Page 1 of 3. 12 Comments

Going back to the start of December with the Linux 5.5 merge window we have encountered several significant performance regressions. Over the weeks since we've reproduced the behavior on both Intel and AMD systems along with large and small CPUs. Following some holiday weekend bisecting fun, here is the cause at least partially for the Linux 5.5 slowdowns.

On a number of different systems this month we've seen several regressions in real-world workloads like NPB and Parboil, PostgreSQL, Memcached, RocksDB, and also synthetic tests like the Hackbench scheduler benchmark. Worth noting, as to be explained, all these systems were running Ubuntu Linux.


But even with hitting these regressions on multiple systems, we're now past mid-way through the Linux 5.5 cycle without any solution in place or much fuss on the kernel mailing list... So perhaps it's something not reproducible by the configurations of many upstream developers. Ultimately, yes, that is partially the cause as to be explained. Yet all the Ubuntu daily kernel images have seemingly been affected by the Linux 5.5 lower performance on these multiple systems.

So I spent a portion of the Christmas weekend beginning to dive into these issues, thanks to Git's bisecting and interfacing with the Phoronix Test Suite.

Speeding up the bisecting process a lot was also using an AMD EPYC 7742 2P server, which with 256 threads combined makes for quick kernel builds... And with this server exhibiting some of the Linux 5.5 slowdowns, it made quick work of bisecting and doing the kernel builds on-host.

So here is why Linux 5.5 is slower at least on some systems...


Related Articles
LLVM Clang Performance Matching The GCC Compiler On AMD Threadripper 3960X
GCC 5 Through GCC 10 Compiler Benchmarks - Five Years Worth Of C/C++ Compiler Performance
Benchmarking Mozilla's Firefox Performance Over The Past Two Years
Linux 5.5 Feature Overview - Raspberry Pi 4 To New Graphics Capabilities To KUnit
Blender 2.81 Benchmarks On 19 NVIDIA Graphics Cards - RTX OptiX Rendering Performance Is Incredible
The Combined Impact Of Mitigations On Cascade Lake Following Recent JCC Erratum + TAA

Trending Linux News
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
KDE Plasma 5 + KDE Applications Matured Rather Well
WireGuard Issues New Module Release, 1.0 Coming With Linux 5.6
The 2010s Were Very Successful For Wine Thanks To CodeWeavers + Valve's Steam Play
Git 2.25 Is On The Way For Release In Early 2020
Google's IREE To Demonstrate Machine Learning Via Vulkan With MLIR
Linux 5.5-rc3 Benchmarks Are Still Pointing To Slips In Performance
digiKam 7.0 Bringing Deep Learning Powered Faces Management