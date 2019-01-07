Linux 5.0 File-System Benchmarks: Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
Written by Michael Larabel in Storage on 7 January 2019. Page 1 of 4. 2 Comments

With all of the major file-systems seeing clean-up work during the Linux 4.21 merge window (now known as Linux 5.0 and particularly with F2FS seeing fixes as a result of it being picked up by Google for support on Pixel devices, I was curious to see how the current popular mainline file-system choices compare for performance. Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, and XFS were tested on a SATA 3.0 solid-state drive, USB SSD, and an NVMe SSD.

As of the Linux Git state from a few days ago following all of the file-system feature pull requests having been honored, I carried out some initial Linux 4.21/5.0 file-system tests using the three solid-state drive configurations with the four tested file-systems. A daily snapshot of Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo was running on the Threadripper setup while using the Linux Git kernel from the mainline PPA. Btrfs, EXT4, F2FS, and XFS were tested in their out-of-the-box state / default mount options.

The SATA 3.0 SSD drive used was a 250GB Samsung 850 PRO solid-state drive connected both via SATA and then a SATA 3.0 to USB 3.0 adapter. For the NVMe SSD testing, an Intel Optane 900p 280GB was used. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide range of Linux storage benchmarks were carried out for this initial Linux 5.0 file-system benchmarking.


2 Comments

Related Articles
Samsung 860 QVO SSD Linux Benchmarks: 1TB SATA 3.0 SSD For $150 USD
FreeBSD ZFS vs. Linux EXT4/Btrfs RAID With Twenty SSDs
Linux 4.20 I/O Scheduler Benchmarks On NVMe SSD Storage
Corsair Force MP510 240GB NVMe SSD Ubuntu Linux Benchmarks
Linux RAID Benchmarks With EXT4 + XFS Across Four Samsung NVMe SSDs
Trending Linux News
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome
Haiku OS Was Working On A Lot Of Interesting Projects At The End Of 2018
GNOME On Wayland Is No Longer Frustratingly Slow With ASpeed Graphics
Fedora 30 Aims To Make UEFI The Default Boot Means On ARMv7