With some BFQ performance fixes included as part of Linux 4.15 along with other I/O scheduler work and block improvements for this latest Linux kernel series, here are some fresh benchmarks of the different I/O scheduler options using the Linux 4.15 Git kernel.

Similar to our most recent I/O scheduler tests, the benchmarking was done from a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon notebook with Broadwell CPU and a SATA 3.0 SSD. This system has the Core i7 5600U CPU and 128GB Samsung MZNTE SSD and 8GB of DDR3-1600MHz memory.

Ubuntu 17.10 x86_64 was running on the laptop while upgrading to the Linux 4.15 Git kernel as of 3 December. The I/O scheduler configurations tested on this SSD using the EXT4 file-system were BFQ, BFQ low_latency, CFQ, Deadline, Kyber, and None. All of these Linux I/O benchmarks were carried out using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite.