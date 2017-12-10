Linux 4.15 I/O Scheduler Tests: BFQ, CFQ, Kyber
Written by Michael Larabel in Storage on 10 December 2017. Page 1 of 4. 7 Comments

With some BFQ performance fixes included as part of Linux 4.15 along with other I/O scheduler work and block improvements for this latest Linux kernel series, here are some fresh benchmarks of the different I/O scheduler options using the Linux 4.15 Git kernel.

Similar to our most recent I/O scheduler tests, the benchmarking was done from a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon notebook with Broadwell CPU and a SATA 3.0 SSD. This system has the Core i7 5600U CPU and 128GB Samsung MZNTE SSD and 8GB of DDR3-1600MHz memory.

Ubuntu 17.10 x86_64 was running on the laptop while upgrading to the Linux 4.15 Git kernel as of 3 December. The I/O scheduler configurations tested on this SSD using the EXT4 file-system were BFQ, BFQ low_latency, CFQ, Deadline, Kyber, and None. All of these Linux I/O benchmarks were carried out using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite.


7 Comments

Related Articles
Linux File-System Benchmarks On The Intel Optane 900P SSD
Intel Optane SSD 900P Offers Stunning Linux Performance
Btrfs Zstd Compression Benchmarks On Linux 4.14
HDD/SSD Performance With MDADM RAID, BCache On Linux 4.14
Linux RAID Performance On NVMe M.2 SSDs
Trending Linux News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
First Batch Of AMDGPU Changes For Linux 4.16: DC Multi-Display Sync, Vega Tuning
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
The Most Exciting Linux Kernel Stories Of 2017