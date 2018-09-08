Libre Computer's Tritium Is A Line Of Low-Cost Allwinner ARM Boards

In addition to Le Potato and Renegade, another line-up of ARM boards being offered by Libre Computer is Tritium. The Libre Computer Tritium boards are Allwinner-based boards with options from the H2+ for IoT use-cases, the H3 as a mid-range offering, or H5 for a better-performing ARM board that is well supported by the open-source Linux community.

The Tritium boards are also known as ALL-H3-CC and offer three distinct models from the low-end with the H2+ SoC offering a quad-core Cortex-A7 design with 512MB of RAM up through the H5 model with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores and 2GB of RAM. Sitting right in the middle is the quad-core Cortex-A7 H3 model with 1GB of RAM.

These boards offer four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 10/100 Ethernet, and are compatible with the Raspberry Pi form factor. There is a microSD slot as well as eMMC 4.x interface.

The specs aren't nearly as compelling as higher-end (and more expensive) ARM SBCs like the Libre Computer Renegade we recently looked at with the USB3 connectivity, DDR4 memory, and Gigabit Ethernet.

The ALL-H3-CC Tritium boards are currently offered with a spin of Raspbian based on 9.0 Stretch while using the LXDE desktop and a fresh Linux 4.18 kernel. The fresh Linux 4.18 kernel is great to see. There is also an Armbian H2+/H3/H5 option too. Other Linux distributions are said to be coming soon to these boards; Libre Computer makes patches available for Linux 4.16 and newer as well as a compatible U-Boot bootloader and there is also an Allwinner Android 7 Nougat BSP available.

More details on the Tritium line-up can be found at Libre.computer.