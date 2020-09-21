openSUSE Tumbleweed vs. Leap 15.2 vs. Jump Alpha Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 September 2020. Page 1 of 4. 1 Comment

Following the recent alpha debut of the openSUSE Jump distribution for testing that is working to synchronize SUSE Linux Enterprise with openSUSE Leap, there was an inquiry made about the performance of it. So for addressing that premium member's question, here are some benchmarks carried out recently of the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 against the openSUSE Jump in its early state against the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.2, Jump, and Tumbleweed were all tested on the same system. The system used for this testing to match close to the reader's system making the inquiry was an Intel Core i5 10600K with ASUS PRIME Z490M-PLUS motherboard, 32GB of RAM, Samsung 970 EVO NVMe SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics 630 part of this Comet Lake Core i5 CPU.

As of testing time earlier this month, all three openSUSE spins were tested with their latest updates. The system table above outlines some of the key software differences in their out-of-the-box state.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide range of different benchmarks were carried out.


Related Articles
Intel's Clear Linux Still Outperforming Other Distributions For Mid-2020
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Performance On Windows 10 vs. Six Linux Distributions
Ubuntu 20.04 vs. Windows 10 WSL/WSL2 Performance In 170+ Benchmarks
DragonFlyBSD vs. FreeBSD vs. Ubuntu 20.04 On Intel's Core i9 10900K Comet Lake
Windows 10 May 2020 Performance For WSL vs. WSL2
Windows 10 May 2020 vs. Ubuntu 20.04 Is A Surprisingly Heated Race On The Intel Core i9 10900K
Trending Linux News
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Libre-SOC Still Persevering To Be A Hybrid CPU/GPU That's 100% Open-Source
New /dev/random Implementation Hits 35th Revision
NVIDIA C++ Standard Library Now Available Via GitHub
X.Org Is Getting Their Cloud / Continuous Integration Costs Under Control
AMDGPU TMZ + HDCP Should Allow Widevine DRM To Behave Nicely With AMD Linux Systems
KDE Plasma 5.21 Bringing Systemd Startup Support, Wayland Improvements
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Seeing Some 50~100% FPS Gains