Following the recent alpha debut of the openSUSE Jump distribution for testing that is working to synchronize SUSE Linux Enterprise with openSUSE Leap, there was an inquiry made about the performance of it. So for addressing that premium member's question, here are some benchmarks carried out recently of the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 against the openSUSE Jump in its early state against the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.2, Jump, and Tumbleweed were all tested on the same system. The system used for this testing to match close to the reader's system making the inquiry was an Intel Core i5 10600K with ASUS PRIME Z490M-PLUS motherboard, 32GB of RAM, Samsung 970 EVO NVMe SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics 630 part of this Comet Lake Core i5 CPU.

As of testing time earlier this month, all three openSUSE spins were tested with their latest updates. The system table above outlines some of the key software differences in their out-of-the-box state.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide range of different benchmarks were carried out.