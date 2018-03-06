Trying Out The New Intel Open-Source OpenCL NEO Compute Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 6 March 2018. Page 1 of 2. 3 Comments

Last month Intel open-sourced a new "NEO" OpenCL driver including an LLVM graphics compiler and its compute runtime supporting OpenCL 2.1. I finally found some time to give this new open-source Intel OpenCL Linux driver a try.

This new Intel OpenCL open-source driver dubbed "NEO" that replaces the Beignet previous open-source OpenCL Linux driver as well as Intel's previous closed-source OpenCL SDK driver is in much better standing. While Beignet hit OpenCL 2.0 support a few months ago, NEO already exposes OpenCL 2.1 and they are on the way with OpenCL 2.2 support. This NEO driver is also cross-platform, introduces a new "GMMLIB" graphics memory management library, and makes use of a new LLVM-based graphics compiler stack. This new Intel stack focuses on Broadwell "Gen 8" graphics hardware support and newer.


Beignet had a nice run and accomplished a lot for open-source OpenCL on Intel hardware, but has now been succeeded by NEO.

I built the latest Git code for running some initial NEO tests on Ubuntu 16.04 Linux. The basic build instructions can be found on GitHub. It's fairly straight-forward to build for anyone experienced with CMake, etc, but certainly not trivial for any new-comers and there isn't yet any third-party package repositories I have found for anyone that wants to be able to easily deploy the driver at this time without having to build the patched version of LLVM/Clang and the various other components making up this OpenCL compiler.

After building the Neo stack, sure enough, OpenCL 2.1 support was exposed! Beautiful to see from an open-source driver stack considering Beignet was at OpenCL 1.2, AMD's ROCm is at 1.2~2.0, Gallium3D Clover is at OpenCL 1.1, etc. NVIDIA's proprietary Linux driver also only exposes OpenCL 1.2 with some 2.0 extensions.

I was doing this initial testing from an Intel Core i7 8700K "Coffee Lake" system. When running some initial OpenCL tests, the OpenCL support was working but a few tests were failing. Most often it was attributed to an OpenCL host out-of-memory issue. When asking some of those involved in the NEO driver stack, this wasn't a known driver issue so may be something Coffee Lake related or isolated to this initial system I was trying. I will be trying out the Intel NEO OpenCL driver stack on some other Intel test systems as soon as additional time allows. I do have a few benchmark results to share at this time.


3 Comments

Related Articles
Radeon Linux OpenGL Driver Continues Giving Its Best Against Windows 10
RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Is Still A Better Bet Than AMDVLK In February 2018
Mesa 12.0 To Mesa 18.0 Benchmarks Show The OpenGL/Vulkan Radeon Evolution
Intel OpenGL/Vulkan Performance Edging Slightly Higher With Mesa 18.0
RADV/RadeonSI Benchmarks On Mesa 18.0
Trending Linux News
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released
Trying Out AMDGPU Overdrive Radeon Overclocking On Linux 4.15
Linux From Scratch 8.2 Released
Purism Begins Making Their Own Wayland Compositor For The Librem 5 Smartphone