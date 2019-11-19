With the many Intel Ice Lake Linux benchmarks we began publishing over the past month since picking up a Dell XPS with Core i7-1065G7, there have been many benchmarks compared to the likes of the Core i7 Whiskey Lake and Kaby Lake processors. For those curious how the performance stacks up going further back, here are some Ubuntu 19.10 laptop benchmarks putting it up against the likes of Core i7 Haswell and Broadwell processors.

This article offers a look at the Ubuntu 19.10 + Linux 5.3 performance on six different laptops including the Dell XPS 7390 Ice Lake laptop and various other laptops I had available for testing.

The other interesting models in particular are the ASUS UX301LAA with Core i7-4558U Haswell processor and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Core i7 5600U Broaswell processor. Also tossed in were two Acer laptops with Core i5 8250U and 8265U processors. All of the laptops under test were making use of the Intel integrated graphics. These laptops were limited to what I had available but at least provide an interesting comparison mostly for going from Haswell and Broadwell to Ice Lake, a common scenario if you wait several years between laptop upgrades.

Ubuntu 19.10 x86_64 was running on all of the laptops under test. Via the Phoronix Test Suite more than sixty different benchmarks were run for those curious about the Linux performance across these Intel laptop generations. Following the raw benchmarks are also some thermal and battery power consumption metrics for these devices too.