Intel Core i7 1185G7 Linux Performance

For nearly one year already we've been delivering many Intel Tiger Lake Linux benchmarks using the Core i7 1165G7 while for those curious about the i7-1185G7 that is becoming more common with newer notebooks, here are some benchmarks of the Core i7 1185G7 Tiger Lake against various other notebooks/processors on hand for comparison.

The Core i7 1185G7 was tested within a Dell XPS 13 9310, the same model as the Core i7 1165G7 being benchmarked over the past year. The i7-1165G7 and i7-1185G7 are quite close to each other but with the higher-end model having a 4.8GHz maximum turbo frequency compared to 4.7GHz and a configurable TDP-up frequency of 3.0GHz over 2.8GHz. Both Tiger Lake processors are still four cores / eight threads. The i7-1185G7 also has a slight advantage on the Iris Xe Graphics with a maximum dynamic frequency of 1.35GHz rather than 1.30GHz. Aside from the performance specs, the i7-1185G7 does support a few other extra features like Trusted Execution Technology, SIPP, and Total Memory Encryption.

While the Core i7 1185G7 does have the slight spec advantage, at least in the case of the Dell XPS 13 the performance against the i7-1165G7 was basically a wash. In some cases the i7-1185G7 did shine ahead as it should, but in other cases there was parity with the i7-1165G7 or even some cases where due to thermal/performance behavior the i7-1165G7 did have the better score.

For benchmarking the laptop CPUs tested were the Core i7 8565U, Core i7 1065G7, Core i7 1165G7, and Core i7 1185G7 on the Intel side -- all of which were within respective Dell XPS notebooks. On the AMD side were the Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 5 5500U notebooks in Lenovo IdeaPad models (all the spec details in the system table). I am still desperately working to get my hands on a Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 series notebook to which I haven't had any luck yet at least in obtaining one with Radeon graphics compared to the models so far with NVIDIA graphics that generally are of less interest to Linux enthusiasts.