If the extremely fast Intel Optane SSD 900p is out of your budget with its 3D XPoint memory, this week Intel rolled out the SSD 760p series with 64-layer TLC 3D NAND memory. For less than $100 USD you can get the 256GB capacity Intel 760p SSD, which is what we are benchmarking today under Ubuntu Linux.

The Intel 760p series currently consists of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities while 1TB and 2TB versions are expected later this quarter. The 256GB version is rated for 205K IOPS for random reads, 265K IOPS for random writes, 3210MB/s for sequential reads, and 1315MB/s for sequential writes.

The 760p SSD series has an endurance rating of 144 TBW , 1.6 million hours MTBF, and is backed by Intel with a five-year warranty. The 128GB 760p SSD launched this week at $70 USD, the 256GB version at $99 USD, and 512GB for $199 USD. The prices are quite reasonable for these NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs.

Intel unfortunately hadn't sent out this SSDPEKKW256G8XT drive as a review sample but was one I purchased on launchday from NewEgg.com for $99 USD to provide some Linux test results for those interested in an affordable Intel NVMe SSD. On the following pages are various benchmarks of the Intel 760p 256GB to other NVMe SSDs, SATA 3.0 SSDs, and even a SATA 3.0 HDD reference point.