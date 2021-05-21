Clear Linux Offers Up Advantages For Ice Lake Xeon, CentOS Comes In Strong
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 May 2021. Page 1 of 5. 1 Comment

Earlier this week when posting Ubuntu 20.04 LTS / 20.10 / 21.04 benchmarks on the new Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" server processors, one of the first questions that came up was about how well these new 10nm server CPUs perform with Intel's own Clear Linux distribution. While Clear Linux releases have become much less frequent and far less to communicate these days on new improvements/optimizations among other ongoing shifts with that Intel open-source project, it is still performing very strongly with 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable hardware. CentOS in these tests also had a strong showing with the increasing performance focus on that front.

The benchmarks today are looking at the out-of-the-box performance of Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS and Ubuntu 21.04 up against Fedora Server 34, Clear Linux 34630, CentOS Linux 8, and CentOS Stream 8.

All six of these Linux distributions were cleanly installed on the reference Ice Lake server and run in their default/out-of-the-box configuration for seeing the performance offered up by each of these distributions with their default packages and standard configuration, including CentOS and Clear Linux being the only distributions defaulting to P-State performance by default while Clear Linux continues to ship with optimized compiler flags and a variety of patches and other optimizations in the name of better performance. Clear Linux also defaults to MQ-Deadline for the NVMe SSD storage while the other distributions default to "none", among other changes. Both Clear Linux and CentOS also default to always transparent huge pages compared to madvise with Fedora and Ubuntu, as another example.

These Linux distribution benchmarks were carried out with dual Xeon Platinum 8380 processors, 16 x 32GB DDR4-3200 memory, and Intel 3D XPoint DCP 5800X 800GB storage on this reference server.


Related Articles
Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS / 20.10 / 21.04 Performance On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake
DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Performance Is Looking Great - Initial Benchmarks
Windows 10 Build 21370 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux On AMD Ryzen 5900X
Ubuntu 21.04 Enjoys Better Performance But Still No Match To Intel's Clear Linux
Ubuntu 21.04 Server Performance Offering Nice Gains For AMD EPYC 7003 Series
Windows 10 Rockets Ahead Of Ubuntu Linux On The Core i9 11900K For Some Workloads
Trending Linux News
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios
Free Software Projects Defenestrate The Freenode IRC Network
Google Announces Some Very Interesting GSoC 2021 Projects
Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches
Android 12 Beta Published With Performance Enhancements, Overhauled UI
Firefox Making Strides On Improved Linux Stability Thanks To Better Crash Reports
Panfrost Open-Source Mali Driver Adding Mediatek MT8183 Support With Linux 5.14