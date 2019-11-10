Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 19.10 vs. Clear Linux Performance On The Dell Ice Lake Laptop
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 10 November 2019. Page 1 of 6.

Last month I posted benchmarks looking at the Windows 10 vs. Linux OpenGL and Vulkan graphics performance for the Ice Lake "Gen11" graphics. But for those wondering about the CPU/system performance between Windows and Linux for the Core i7-1065G7 with the Dell XPS 7390, here are those benchmarks as we compare the latest Windows 10 to Ubuntu 19.10 and Intel's own Clear Linux platform.

Windows 10, Ubuntu 19.10, and Clear Linux 31340 were all cleanly installed and benchmarked on the same Dell XPS 7390 Ice Lake laptop under test. This system features the Intel Core i7-1065G7 with 4 cores / 8 threads, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, and 512GB Toshiba NVMe SSD.

Each operating system was freshly installed and benchmarked at its defaults besides running with all available stable system updates as of testing time, which happened back in October. This is part of our ongoing series in investigating the Intel Ice Lake Linux performance after purchasing this laptop.

A wider variety of Linux distribution benchmarks from this Core i7-1065G7 laptop will be coming up in the weeks ahead. All of these Windows/Linux benchmarks were carried out using the Phoronix Test Suite.


