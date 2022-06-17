The Performance Of Six Linux Distributions On The HP Dev One

As a follow-up to last week's HP Dev One review for the HP laptop that is pre-loaded with System76's Pop!_OS and optimized for a good Linux experience complete with Fwupd/LVFS support, here are benchmarks of the HP Dev One while trying out Arch Linux, Ubuntu 22.04, Fedora Workstation 36, openSUSE Tumbleweed, and Clear Linux in addition to the default Pop!_OS 22.04 installation.

This week I've spent time trying out the five other Linux distributions in addition to Pop!_OS. All five of these other modern Linux distributions ran well on the HP Dev One, to little surprise considering Pop!_OS itself is derived from Ubuntu 22.04 albeit with a newer kernel, various AMD laptop fixes have been upstreamed, and the robust shape these days for modern AMD Cezanne laptop support by the key Linux software components.

Installing and testing Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, openSUSE, and Clear Linux was uneventful and smooth on the HP Dev One. So even if you don't fancy Pop!_OS but want to support the HP Dev One for being a major Linux laptop offering that is competitively priced and powered by the good choice of the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U, other Linux distributions run fine. Other modern Linux distributions with a recent Linux kernel and Mesa are expected to run fine as well.

As a reminder, the HP Dev One is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U and using the integrated Vega graphics, 16GB of RAM by default, 1TB SK Hynix NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch 1080p 1000 nit display. Each of the Linux distributions were installed in their stock/out-of-the-box configuration for testing. In addition to looking at the raw performance, the CPU power consumption and CPU core temperature were also monitored during this Linux OS benchmarking on the HP Dev One.