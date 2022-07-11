Linux 5.19 Looking Real Good On The HP Dev One, XanMod + Liquorix Also Tested

With the very popular HP Dev One that is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO SoC and running Pop!_OS, a number of Phoronix readers inquired about seeing benchmarks of some of the alternative kernel flavors on the device. So here is a look at the stock Linux 5.17 kernel up against the Linux 5.18 and 5.19 (Git) kernels and then Liquorix and XanMod tossed in as alternative flavors running on the Pop!_OS 22.04 installation.

From the HP Dev One with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U, Linux 5.17 / 5.18 / 5.19 / XanMod / Liquorix were all tested. The only change made during the testing was swapping out the kernel in use. The same laptop was used for all the testing - in the case of the system table with XanMod showing a different CPU frequency is simply because it uses the amd-pstate driver already and there the boost frequency is being reported via sysfs rather than the base frequency with acpi-cpufreq on the other kernels.

The latest kernel versions as of when testing occurred (late June) were used for this comparison. The SoC CPU power consumption exposed via the PowerCap/RAPL sysfs interface was also tracking the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U power draw for each test.