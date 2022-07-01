HP Dev One With Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Competes Well Against Intel's Core i7 1280P "Alder Lake P" On Linux

With my review last month of the HP Dev One laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U and running Pop!_OS I benchmarked it against various laptops I had locally with both AMD and Intel CPUs, including the likes of the very common Tiger Lake SoCs. At the time I hadn't any newer Alder Lake P laptops but now with a Core i7 1280P laptop in hand, here is a look at how that AMD Cezanne Linux laptop can compete with Intel's brand new Alder Lake P SoCs with the flagship Core i7 1280P.

The Core i7 1280P is Intel's current top-of-the-line chip for the Alder Lake P series. The Core i7 1280P is a 20 thread processor made up of six performance cores (plus HT) and then eight power efficient cores. This 6 P + 8 E core laptop SoC has a maximum turbo frequency of 4.8GHz and a efficient-core max turbo frequency of 3.6GHz. The i7-1280P has a 28 Watt TDP base power and 64 Watt maximum turbo power rating and the chip has a 24MB cache.

On the graphics side, the Intel Core i7 1280P has Iris Xe Graphics with a 1.46GHz maximum dynamics frequency and 96 execution units.

The HP Dev One as a reminder uses the year-old Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Zen3-based mobile processor. The Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U has eight cores / sixteen threads but all Zen 3 cores and no "efficiency" cores against the 6 P + 8 E design of the i7-1280P. The 5850U has a maximum boost clock of 4.4GHz and base clock of 1.9GHz along with a 16MB cache. The default TDP on the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U is 15 Watts.

The Intel Core i7 1280P was within the MSI Prestige 14Evo A12M-231 laptop. In addition to the HP Dev One with Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U, from last month's original comparison is also the data of a Ryzen 5 5500U within the TUXEDO Aura 15 Gen2, the ASUS ROG STRIX G15 AMD Advantage (2021) laptop with Ryzen 9 5900HX, and the Dell XPS 13 9310 with Core i7 1185G7 Tiger Lake processor. I'll have more benchmarks of the Core i7 1280P separately in follow-up articles now that I have my hands on an Alder Lake P device for Linux testing. Unfortunately at this time I do not have any access to any new AMD Rembrandt laptops for Linux testing.

All of these laptops were tested running Pop!_OS 22.04 with the Linux 5.17 kernel, Mesa 22.0.1, and other stock components.